Derek Sanderson played alongside some of the NHL’s greats, including, of course, Bobby Orr.

But who’s his favorite current player? The answer may (or may not, to be honest) surprise you.

The former Bruins center held a town hall Tuesday and answered an array of questions ranging from his thoughts on the infamous Mother’s Day goal Orr scored, his career and who he enjoys watching from the current B’s squad.

And the exact moment he knew this player was special.

“Brad Marchand is a player that’s gritty, he’s in your face, he’s got a great pair of hands,” Sanderson said during the call. (Patrice) Bergeron has a great pair of hands, he’s as good as anybody in the game two ways, up and down. (They’ve) got some great players. And surprisingly (the lesser known players) are really playing really well. I like that. I like that they go in and get involved.

“I like the Bruins. I’ve watched them for a long time and Marchand is my favorite,” he continued. “I watched him, I think it was his first training camp. It was an exhibition game and he lost the puck behind the goal line, and I don’t know how he did this, but he cut back out and roofed it over the goalie’s shoulder and hit the crossbar – a fabulous move. I said, ‘Wow, this kid’s got talent.’ And he’s never ceased to amaze me since.”

Marchand certainly has made a name for himself in the NHL and was in the midst of another solid year in Boston before the league was paused in March.

