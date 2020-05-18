Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Devin Asiasi is at a bit of a disadvantage compared to New England Patriots rookies that have come before him.

Well, Asiasi and the rest of the Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft class are essentially all in the same boat. The Patriots’ 10 draft selections are unable to begin working out with their new teammates at Gillette Stadium as the coronavirus pandemic has kept team facilities closed.

But it seems Asiasi is making the most of the time on his own.

The UCLA product, who the Patriots drafted in the third round at No. 91 overall, posted a video on Instagram recently and it may have New England fans feeling optimistic about the rookie.

Check it out here:

Asiasi, who celebrated signing his contract last week, fills one of the biggest needs from the Patriots’ 2019 season and was one of two tight ends drafted on Day 2 along with Dalton Keene.

Asiasi could ultimately prove to be New England’s Week 1 starter at the position, and the draft pick had garnered praise from a pair of NFL executives last month.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images