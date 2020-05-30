Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Devin McCourty has long been a leader on the field for the New England Patriots, but now it appears he’s the one who needs support.

The Patriots safety issued a heartbreaking post to social media Saturday explaining that he and his wife’s pregnancy of their third child, Mia, resulted in a still birth.

“I’ve seen and felt God in so many ways in this last week. 1st was holding my 3rd child Mia and telling her I love her and then telling her see you later … all in one day,” McCourty posted to his Instagram account. “2nd has been leading such a strong and powerful woman @dr_yimac32 … her strength has brought me to tears but also inspired me to be what God has called me to be. 3rd Gods love on earth has been shown to us by unbelievers friends and family who have checked on us daily, and hourly.

“Thank you everyone for your love and prayers -Dmac”

McCourty also tweeted out a message from his wife, Michelle.

Wishing you and your family all the best, Devin.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images