Dez Bryant is not impressed with former team.

The Cowboys on Saturday signed 32-year-old quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal that will pay the former Cincinnati Bengal at least $3 million and as much as $7 million. Dalton likely will serve as a backup to 26-year-old Dak Prescott, who was franchise tagged in March by Dallas.

None of this went over well with Bryant, who believes Jerry Jones should focus on paying Prescott like a true franchise quarterback.

Check out this tweet:

Nothing against Andy dalton because I think he’s a great player..but the cowboys are extremely out of line… Pay Dak… I watched the cowboys pay Tony Twice once without a winning rec… I guess the cowboys viewing the QB position a plug in piece because of the dominant offense — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 3, 2020

Make of that what you will.

At the end of the day, these really are two separate issues: the “pay Dak Prescott” debate and the “why would you sign Andy Dalton?” conversation. While the Prescott issue is one that certainly should be talked about, we’re not sure what the harm is in signing Dalton to that kind of deal. There is no quarterback controversy in Dallas, and the Cowboys now have one of the best backups in the league, if not the best.

