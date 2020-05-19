Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Starling Marte made a heartbreaking announcement Monday night that his wife, Noelia, died suddenly.

The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder took to Twitter and Instagram to share the devastating news.

“I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow.”

Hoy paso por el gran dolor de informar el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un infarto. Es un momento de mucha tristeza. I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow. pic.twitter.com/UEP4k8dLBW — Starling Marte (@Starlingmart) May 19, 2020

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Noelia broke her ankle and was waiting to undergo surgery when she died.

Starling Marte’s wife died unexpectedly today. She broke her ankle and was in the hospital and said to be awaiting surgery when she passed. Best wishes to Starling, who just announced the death. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 19, 2020

Starling and Noelia have three children together.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images