Starling Marte made a heartbreaking announcement Monday night that his wife, Noelia, died suddenly.

The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder took to Twitter and Instagram to share the devastating news.

“I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow.”

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Noelia broke her ankle and was waiting to undergo surgery when she died.

Starling and Noelia have three children together.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images