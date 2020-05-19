Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum could very likely have the start to his three-year career broken down into two categories — before and after he began growing a beard.
Well, Tatum on Monday made an innocent comment about the days before facial hair when he tweeted in reply to a post from “Ball Is Life.”
“Days before the beard look totally different lol,” Tatum tweeted about a video of his high school highlights.
That comment prompted a hilarious exchange between him and fellow NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
And Mitchell, the Utah Jazz guard, did not hold back.
“Mannn like 4 months ago was ‘days before the beard,'” Mitchell tweeted Monday.
Of course, Tatum was sure to have the last word, sending a jab to Mitchell in return.
“(I)t’s always ones with no beard who got sum to say,” Tatum wrote.
That’s just good banter between two of the league’s best.
