Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum could very likely have the start to his three-year career broken down into two categories — before and after he began growing a beard.

Well, Tatum on Monday made an innocent comment about the days before facial hair when he tweeted in reply to a post from “Ball Is Life.”

“Days before the beard look totally different lol,” Tatum tweeted about a video of his high school highlights.

That comment prompted a hilarious exchange between him and fellow NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

And Mitchell, the Utah Jazz guard, did not hold back.

“Mannn like 4 months ago was ‘days before the beard,'” Mitchell tweeted Monday.

Mannn like 4 months ago was “days before the beard” 😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 18, 2020

Of course, Tatum was sure to have the last word, sending a jab to Mitchell in return.

“(I)t’s always ones with no beard who got sum to say,” Tatum wrote.

😂😂 it’s always ones with no beard who got sum to say — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) May 18, 2020

That’s just good banter between two of the league’s best.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images