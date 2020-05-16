Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The eyes of the soccer world will turn to Germany’s industrial heartland as the Bundesliga season resumes with a bang.

Borussia Dortmund will host Schalke 04 on Saturday at Signal-Iduna-Park in a Bundesliga Round 26 matchup. Borussia Dortmund is in second place in the Bundesliga standings with 51 points, while local rival is in sixth place with 37 points.

The Bundesliga is the first of Europe’s major soccer leagues to resume play, following a suspension of two-plus months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and Dortmund-Schalke is the marquee matchup of the five German first division games that will take place Saturday morning. Soccer fans of all stripes will enjoy what live drama Dortmund and Schalke will produce in the latest edition of the “Revierderby.”

Here’s how to watch Dortmund versus Schalke.

When: Saturday, May 16, at 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: FS1; FOX Deportes

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images