This whole charity gold thing really is taking off, and Drew Brees and Sergio Garcia want in.
Brees took to Instagram on Sunday to wish Brady and Manning good luck ahead of “The Match II” alongside Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in Florida. And the New Orleans Saints quarterback made it quite clear: He wants to take on the winners of this weekend’s event.
“Wishing @tombrady and Peyton Manning best of luck in their Semi Final Match today w Phil & Tiger… look forward to watching. @thesergiogarcia and I will take on the winners!” Brees said Sunday on Instagram.
Garcia confirmed he’s in, as well.
‘I’m in cuz! Should be fun to watch today! Let’s see if they’re willing to take us on in the finals! 😂💪🏻,” Garcia tweeted.
I’m in cuz! Should be fun to watch today! Let’s see if they’re willing to take us on in the finals! 😂💪🏻@drewbrees @TigerWoods @PhilMickelson @TomBrady #PeytonManning https://t.co/skZC5tkRdn
— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) May 24, 2020
Sounds like the next matchup should be fun to watch, too.
