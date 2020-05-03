Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some (virtual) short-track racing?

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series on Sunday will run its penultimate race with the Finish Line 150 at virtual Dover International Speedway. The series will wrap up next week at virtual Martinsville Speedway, one week before the 2020 NASCAR season is set to resume at Darlington Raceway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer all will miss Sunday’s race. Same goes for Jeff Gordon, who made his debut last weekend at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Here’s the full entry list:

Entries for eNASCAR iRacing #ProInvitationalSeries at virtual Dover. 150 laps. 1 reset. 1pm ET today on FOX (check local listings), FS1 and Fox Sports App. Top-3 from last week won’t qualify and start at rear. Top-10 in qualifying (12:50pm ET) inverted for start. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/9Bbdn8RID8 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 3, 2020

Will Hendrick Motorsports pick up its fourth straight victory following William Byron’s back-to-back triumphs and Alex Bowman’s win last week? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the Finish Line 150 online:

When: Sunday, May 3, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via iRacing.com