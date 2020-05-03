Are you ready for some (virtual) short-track racing?

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series  on Sunday will run its penultimate race with the Finish Line 150 at virtual Dover International Speedway. The series will wrap up next week at virtual Martinsville Speedway, one week before the 2020 NASCAR season is set to resume at Darlington Raceway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer all will miss Sunday’s race. Same goes for Jeff Gordon, who made his debut last weekend at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Here’s the full entry list:

Will Hendrick Motorsports pick up its fourth straight victory following William Byron’s back-to-back triumphs and Alex Bowman’s win last week? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the Finish Line 150 online:

When: Sunday, May 3, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

More NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits He Did ‘Dream’ About Replacing Kyle Larson In No. 42

Thumbnail photo via iRacing.com