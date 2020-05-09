Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The iRacing eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series will wrap up Saturday afternoon with a nostalgic twist.

Drivers are set to compete in the North Wilkesboro 160 at virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway. It will be the final event of the series, which was created after the suspension of the 2020 NASCAR season.

Of course, the NASCAR season is set to resume May 17 at Darlington Speedway.

Here’s a partial entry list for Saturday’s race:

Here are the drivers who have confirmed to race the #ProInvitationalSeries at 3pm ET Saturday on FOX (see local listings), FS1 and Fox Sports App. Not surprising some drivers choosing to skip with a busy schedules of Cup races over the following weeks. pic.twitter.com/8BbgI98pG3 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 6, 2020

William Byron has won three of the last four races, with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman taking the checkered flag two weeks ago.

Will HMS pick up its fifth consecutive victory? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the North Wilkesboro 160 online and on TV:

When: Saturday, May 9, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via iRacing.com