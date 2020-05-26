The New York Jets find themselves in a tricky situation when it comes to Jamal Adams.

Adams, who’s set to enter his fourth season in the Meadowlands, reportedly is hellbent on receiving a new contract, though the Jets are taking a patient approach given the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season. But while a new deal for the star safety doesn’t appear likely any time soon, neither does a blockbuster trade.

New York, of course, eventually could decide to ship Adams out of town if the tension between the sides becomes overwhelming. But Eric Mangini believes New York should be wary of the potential chain reaction if the franchise were to execute such a deal.

“…New York’s gotta look at this and figure out whether they want the player on the team,” Mangini said Monday on FS1’s “First Things First.” “He’s in his third year, he already wants a new contract. There’s been issues in terms of chemistry and prospects for the future. You gotta figure out do you want him on your team, but in addition to that, you gotta figure whether you want to send the message that guys are able to shoot their way off the team. That sets a dangerous precedent, too, that in your third year you can demand a trade and the team is willing to accommodate you. So there’s a lot of things at play here.”

The Dallas Cowboys have been the only team consistently linked to Adams in rumors. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday reported there’s nothing brewing between the sides at present, as America’s Team’s top priority is ironing out Dak Prescott’s new contract. Rapoport didn’t rule out the possibility of the Cowboys making a play for Adams once Prescott is locked up long term, however.

So whether it be for a new contract or a trade, Adams probably is going to have to resign to waiting.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images