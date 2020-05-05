Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baseball fans went through a roller coaster of emotions Monday night.

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but increasing optimism reportedly has been circulating around the league that the campaign will be played in some capacity.

So when former big leaguer Trevor Plouffe fired off this tweet Monday evening, fans were pretty excited.

Want some good baseball news?? I just heard from multiple sources that on June 10th, Spring Training 2 will start. July 1st will be Opening Day and all teams will be playing at their home ballparks. We’ll be discussing it in full on the next @TalkinBaseball_ — Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) May 4, 2020

This does actually line up with some of the reporting that’s been done, much of which indicates MLB is eyeing an Independence Day/early July Opening Day.

However, a couple MLB writers were quick to throw cold water on Plouffe’s tweet.

This is fantastic! It’s also untrue! @mlb folk have no idea where @trevorplouffe heard these dates, but ‘tweren’t from them. It could be somebody’s working idea. But there is no way my state, which hosts five teams, is ready to declare any date right now for games, even sans fans https://t.co/ae8J1nIjuE — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) May 4, 2020

There's no proposed date for the MLB season to start. That rumor running around today is false. Sorry. — keithlaw (@keithlaw) May 4, 2020

It seems the league is keeping all of its options open right now, and what Plouffe reported very well may be one of their ideal scenarios — even if it isn’t confirmed yet.

Anyhoo, these types of reports are becoming increasingly common, so maybe that’s a sign that we are, if nothing else, getting closer to a decision of some kind being made. After all, MLB reportedly is hoping to have a plan in place by the end of May.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images