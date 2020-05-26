You’d be hard-pressed to find a game over Tom Brady’s 20-year NFL career in which he was one of the main reasons his team lost.

Unfortunately for TB12, that was the case this past Sunday at Medalist Golf Club.

Brady, who’s been heralded as one of the better golfers in the sports world outside of the PGA Tour, put together an underwhelming performance in “The Match.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did hit arguably the shot of the day — a birdie from well over 100 feet out — but his poor overall showing paved the way for Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods to leave Hobe Sound, Fla., with a win.

Some viewers might have been surprised by Brady not answering the bell, as the six-time Super Bowl champion typically delivers in the clutch. Former NFL defensive lineman Marcellus Wiley believes those fans were offered somewhat of a reality check.

“…This was a great reminder that even if you’re great at something, (it) doesn’t mean you’re great at everything or anything else,” Wiley said. “If you look at Tom Brady, he’s known for throwing a football at the highest level, GOAT status. But for some reason in our world, especially a lot of fans, they think that translates into everything else he does. ‘The GOAT will appear in all levels of his life.’ I was glad to see Tom Brady reminded us that no matter how great you can be at something else, the flip side can occur also in that same reality.”

.@MarcellusWiley on what he learned about Tom Brady & Peyton Manning after watching ‘The Match’ "Super heroes can bleed… Tom Brady reminded us that no matter how great you can be in something else, the flip side can occur also in that same reality." pic.twitter.com/tBVnl0ofLq — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) May 25, 2020

Given the type of competitor Brady is, we wonder if he’ll demand to be a part of the third installment of “The Match.”

Thumbnail photo via Getty Images for The Match via USA TODAY Sports Images