The Miami Dolphins are loaded with former New England Patriots.

But one ex-Patriot linebacker, Kyle Van Noy, who signed a four-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason, isn’t trying to look for similarities.

“I don’t now how many New England guys there are, but we’re going to get away from that,” Van Noy told the Miami Herald in a story published Saturday.

“We’re our own team, this is not the New England Patriots. This is the Miami Dolphins. It’s totally different, and I’m excited for that. New beginnings.”

Van Noy will play under former Patriots linebacker coach, and current Miami head coach Brian Flores. He’ll also be joined by once-Patriot teammates Elandon Roberts and Ted Karras, who all left New England for Miami this offseason.

