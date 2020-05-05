Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tennessee Titans look a little less like the New England Patriots of years past as of Tuesday.

The Titans poached the director of college scouting from the Patriots on Monday, but are losing a former New England corner.

Free agent Logan Ryan on Tuesday announced via Instagram that his time with his second team apparently has come to a close, and he’s looking for an elite franchise to join.

Where he’s headed next he didn’t disclose when the cornerback made his anticipated announcement on Instagram.

Here is Ryan’s statement:

My chapter in Tennessee has come to a close. To the @Titans fans: Thank you for all the love. The energy and support this past season is what led to an epic run.

To my Titans Teammates: I love all y’all. Being a leader and earning y’all respect is what meant most to me. Win or lose we stuck together and backed down from no one. (Hyenas)

To the Animal Welfare Community: My foundation @rarf was founded and blossomed in TN. All those working hard to support our four legged friends I’m forever grateful.

I’m looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that’s a great fit for my family and me.

Logan leaves coach and fellow New England alumni after playing 45 regular season games and five playoff games. His most memorable play in a Titans uniform, perhaps, was puling off the pick-six that ended Tom Bray’s season in the 2019 AFC Wild Card game.

Rumors Saturday indicated the New York Jets might be interested in the veteran defensive back.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images