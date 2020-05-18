After 10 hours and five Sunday nights, ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary came to a conclusion Sunday.

The Worldwide Leader revealed Episodes 9 and 10, concluding the series that took fans on a winding road of topics while still focusing on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

In a time where the sports world needed something to turn to, ESPN’s series delivered. It gave fans something to watch and something to look forward to.

And viewers, including both media personalities and others, shared their appreciation for it following the conclusion. Here’s what some had to say:

It was certainly a well-told story, and something we’ll miss as well.

