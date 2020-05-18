Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After 10 hours and five Sunday nights, ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary came to a conclusion Sunday.

The Worldwide Leader revealed Episodes 9 and 10, concluding the series that took fans on a winding road of topics while still focusing on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

In a time where the sports world needed something to turn to, ESPN’s series delivered. It gave fans something to watch and something to look forward to.

And viewers, including both media personalities and others, shared their appreciation for it following the conclusion. Here’s what some had to say:

Twitter’s reaction when “The Last Dance” is over and sports still aren’t on the horizon. pic.twitter.com/XCEFcq1NJ1 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) May 18, 2020

Episode 10 of “THE LAST DANCE” got me like… pic.twitter.com/RfgTUvUeYe — John Salinas (@JohnSalinas22) May 18, 2020

When reality sets in that #TheLastDance is over. pic.twitter.com/jzzt9QcF7q — The Last Dance (@LastDanceBulls) May 18, 2020

End of story / MICHAEL JORDAN IS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME / Phil Jackson should receive a DOCTORATE OF HOOPOLOGY / THE LAST DANCE the best documentary I ever seen in the world of sports. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 18, 2020

Hands down one of the best docuseries ever filmed! #LastDance pic.twitter.com/6RCT5rotFA — Jamal Lincoln (@realdotslice) May 18, 2020

Congrats to everyone involved on camera and off camera… this documentary was exquisite🙏🏾🏌🏿‍♀️ — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) May 18, 2020

Thank you for the last five Sunday's, MJ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lTDKRRhcXc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 18, 2020

“The Last Dance has concluded” pic.twitter.com/Xm6mxevRd2 — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) May 18, 2020

This has made Sundays even more beautiful. Amazing work to all involved in this documentary. Production staff over delivered. Bravo. And to those who got in front of a camera to tell stories and had their vulnerability shine through in interviews, thank you. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) May 18, 2020

#TheLastDance has taught us: that every success requires sacrifice…. every win takes failure… and that real stars are made & shine brightest in the dark. — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) May 18, 2020

It was certainly a well-told story, and something we’ll miss as well.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images