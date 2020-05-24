Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Professional athletes that want to play sports beyond their home country amid the COVID-19 pandemic might be able to do so sooner rather than later.

An order signed May 22 by acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf states athletes looking to compete in professional sports will be exempt from orders barring entry to the U.S. for foreign countries. The statement, released by the Department of Homeland Security on Sunday, claims “it is in the national interest to except aliens who compete in professional sporting events organized by certain professional sporting groups.”

“Professional sporting events provide much-needed economic benefits, but equally important, they provide community pride and national unity,” Wolf wrote in Friday’s report. “In today’s environment, Americans need their sports. It’s time to reopen the economy and it’s time we get our professional athletes back to work.”

Those impacted by these changes include the players, staff and family of those playing for Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the Professional Golfers’ Association Tour, the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour, the National Hockey League, the Association of Tennis Professionals, and the Women’s Tennis Association.

It’s been roughly two-and-a-half months since major league sports paused their seasons in the U.S., by the way.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images