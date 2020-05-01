Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have won 11 consecutive AFC East titles.

Marcellus Wiley sees that streak coming to a halt in the upcoming NFL season.

It certainly will be no easy task for the Patriots to win the division crown in 2020, which will mark the franchise’s first season without Tom Brady since 1999. Not to mention, New England will have to go through an awfully tough regular-season schedule.

But outside of New England’s own obstacles, Wiley believes the Buffalo Bills are ready to usurp the Patriots in the AFC East.

“…You just see them on the rise,” Wiley said Thursday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “Six wins a couple years ago, then 10 wins last year. They got the right coaching staff, they’re drafting well. Great personnel additions, Stefon Diggs, even Josh Norman just to help out the secondary of a top-three defense in the league. They now have more weapons offensively with an emerging quarterback. Remember, as a collective, this is a team that was up 16-0 in the playoffs against Houston and let that game slip away. That bitter taste in their collective mouth — they’re going to come back on fire.”

.@MarcellusWiley says his @BuffaloBills will win the AFC East this season "This is a team that was up 16-0 in the playoffs against Houston & let that game slip away… They're gonna come back on fire on top of the talent that they have. Its the Buffalo Bills winning." pic.twitter.com/dGqmt1u0Wy — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) April 30, 2020

Should the Bills go on to prove Wiley correct, it will be the franchise’s first division title since 1995.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images