The 2004 season didn’t start off well for Trot Nixon, but it most certainly ended in great fashion.

Nixon spent most of the season on the disabled list and was only able to suit up for a mere 48 regular season games. The postseason was a different story as the former Boston Red Sox outfielder missed only one of the squad’s matchups.

The World Series was where Nixon shined the brightest as he racked up three doubles and three RBIs while hitting .357 en route to Boston’s first World Series title in 86 years.

Nixon joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “At Home With TC” on Tuesday night to discuss all things quarantine and the 2004 squad.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images