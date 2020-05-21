Most, if not all likely have seen the gif of Michael Jordan laughing hysterically when he was handed the iPad on “The Last Dance” to hear what Gary Payton had to say about Game 4 of the 1996 NBA Finals.

Of course, Jordan’s reaction was priceless after Payton said he wore the legend down during the Seattle Supersonics’ 107-86 win over the Chicago Bulls. Jordan dropped 23 points and wasn’t buying what Payton was saying.

This still shot says it all:

Gary Payton: It took a toll on Mike. Michael Jordan: #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/YYBP85AeEj — theScore (@theScore) May 11, 2020

But Payton didn’t take too kindly to Jordan’s reaction.

“Oh you know I was hot. I was thinking about calling him at the time,” he said during an appearance on the “Opinionated 7-Footers podcast,” as transcribed by ForTheWin. “… But you know what, that’s what I expect out of Mike because I would’ve said the same thing. I would’ve said the same thing. You know me, B. I’m not gonna admit to nothing, man. I’m not gonna admit to somebody that D’d me up or did nothing.

“I’ll always tell you that any time in my career, nobody gave me problems but one person, and that’s John Stockton to me. That is just the way the game goes. I’m not mad at Mike because Mike didn’t have too many games that nobody D’d him up.”

Well, in the end, Jordan got the last laugh given he earned his fourth ring.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images