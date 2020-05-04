Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sports are on the way, as another star-studded golf match has been set.

Weeks after a match involving Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was announced, the PGA Tour revealed Monday it’ll put four of the world’s best golfers in a 2-on-2 charity match for COVID-19 relief on May 17.

Rory McIlroy, the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer, will team with Dustin Johnson to take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in the TaylorMade Driving Relief, a team skins game match to be played at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., and air live on NBC-TV from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

We've got action. 🙌@DJohnsonPGA & @McIlroyRory

vs.@RickieFowler & @Matthew_Wolff5 The two-man team skins match will take place on May 17th at Seminole Golf Club with the goal to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. #DrivingRelief pic.twitter.com/qaeZHvfDFB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 4, 2020

This will mark the first live golf event to watch since the PGA Tour shut down on March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The PGA Tour is set to begin its new, revised schedule on June 11.

Slowly but surely, sports are returning. Finally, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images