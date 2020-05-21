Boston Celtics rookie Grant Williams was in a bit of a dilemma.

When the NBA season shut down March 11, he wanted to go back home to North Carolina to quarantine with his family. But he was concerned about possibly spreading the virus to his elderly grandparents when he’d have to leave the house for training.

The other option was to lock down alone in his apartment close to the Red Auerbach Center in Brighton, Mass. where the Celtics practice.

Until Kemba Walker made a generous offer.

The first-year Celtics point guard offered for the rookie to bunk up at the home he still keeps in Charlotte from his time with the Hornets, and the duo has been living together the last two months.

“He actually offered it because I was debating even coming home and I was worried because I knew I was going to be either in and out of the house, working out at different places if possible, or going somewhere to at least stay active,” Walker said on a Zoom call with reporters, via Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb. “And I was like, ‘Ah, I could be with (grandparents?),’ and he said, ‘If you want, you can always stay with me’ and I took him up on the offer and I’m thankful for him.”

Williams said the roommate situation has been working out great, and it has given him not only someone to shoot around with given that Walker has a hoop and weights to workout, but also someone to hang out with.

“It’s been amazing,” Williams said. “Just hanging out. Relaxing, being able to get to know each other better, as well as work out together because we’re here, we’re isolated in our means and we have the means. It was just a great decision.”

He joked that he was surprised Walker even offered, given Williams has a reputation on the team for being quite chatty. We wonder if he’s nagged Walker to play Settlers of Catan yet.

So while Williams has been having a great time, we’ll wait on Walker’s opinion on the matter.

