Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Grant Williams is a big fan of Kemba Walker.

The Boston Celtics teammates have bonded plenty since both joining the team last summer. Williams has been quarantining with Walker in the 29-year-old’s home in Charlotte, so the pair has had even more time to bond.

There’s a lot Williams likes about Walker’s personality. But just how much does he value their friendship?

“He’s great because he’s comfortable,” Williams said, via MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “He’s very to himself. He relaxes a lot and takes care of himself. He’s not really high maintenance or anything like that. So he’s a great dude. In general, he’s one of the best human beings I’ve met throughout this process. He’s a genuine guy. So all he does really is just relax, play games and watch film, basically. Do everything he can working out too, so that’s about all.”

That certainly is some high praise.

Considering Walker is a two-time NBA Sportsmaship Award winner, though, we aren’t entirely surprised.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images