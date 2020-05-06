Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski’s “retirement” didn’t last long, as the All-Pro tight end has decided to return to the NFL after sitting out only one season. He won’t be rejoining the Patriots, though, as New England traded Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting him with quarterback Tom Brady.

While this development might be bittersweet for Patriots fans, there’s no denying Gronkowski’s 10-year run in New England was both extremely successful and wildly entertaining. So, let’s relive the 10 best “Gronk being Gronk” moments of his Patriots tenure, with an emphasis on the antics that reflected his unique personality.

Boston is accustomed to its championship parades, and Rob Gronkowski fit in perfectly with the celebrations.

Gronkowski has been very open about his love for partying, but on a relatively strict Patriots team, that isn’t always the most acceptable activity until you get the job done. Luckily for Gronkowski and Co., they finished the job three times — with wins at Super Bowl XLIX, Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII — during the tight end’s 10-year run in New England.

Not shockingly, Gronk’s parade antics proved legendary.

Whether it was dancing, chugging beers, ripping off his shirt in the cold or the simple look of him wearing a “Minions” hat, Gronkowski provided many lasting images over the years that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Gronk is ready for the Patriots' parade with a full bottle 🍷 (via @7News) pic.twitter.com/NNLaI0P2eP — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2019

Of course, we’re still just glad Gronk didn’t drop any Lombardi Trophies during a post-parade rally in Providence in February 2017, because he came awfully close. Whoops.

In a word: Classic.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images