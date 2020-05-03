Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski’s “retirement” didn’t last long, as the All-Pro tight end has decided to return to the NFL after sitting out only one season. He won’t be rejoining the Patriots, though, as New England traded Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting him with quarterback Tom Brady.

While this development might be bittersweet for Patriots fans, there’s no denying Gronkowski’s 10-year run in New England was both extremely successful and wildly entertaining. So, let’s relive the 10 best “Gronk being Gronk” moments of his Patriots tenure, with an emphasis on the antics that reflected his unique personality.

From the moment Rob Gronkowski joined the Patriots, fans and teammates alike knew he was the life of the party.

Gronkowski became an NFL superstar in 2011 when he totaled 1,327 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns (a single-season record for a tight end) while also producing must-see interviews.

ESPN Deportes caught up with Gronkowski after the Patriots defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game to punch their tickets to Super Bowl XLVI.

Gronkowski, then just 22 years old, attempted to showcase his Spanish, resulting in a hilarious exchange.

“Hola, me llamo Roberto,” Gronkowski said.

Although he continued the interview in English, Gronkowski capped things off with a line that quickly took the world by storm.

“Yo soy fiesta,” Gronkowski declared.

For those wondering, that translates to “I am party” in English. Pretty accurate description, we suppose.

Never change, Gronk.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images