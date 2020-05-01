Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski’s “retirement” didn’t last long, as the All-Pro tight end has decided to return to the NFL after sitting out only one season. He won’t be rejoining the Patriots, though, as New England traded Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting him with quarterback Tom Brady.

While this development might be bittersweet for Patriots fans, there’s no denying Gronkowski’s 10-year run in New England was both extremely successful and wildly entertaining. So, let’s relive the 10 best “Gronk being Gronk” moments of his Patriots tenure, with an emphasis on the antics that reflected his unique personality.

Rob Gronkowski sure made his presence felt when the New England Patriots visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots have won six Super Bowl titles since the 2001 season, which means they’ve had plenty of opportunities to visit the White House, and Gronkowski didn’t disappoint upon stopping by in 2017.

Sean Spicer, then-White House press secretary under President Donald Trump, was preparing to address the media, and before he even could begin, Gronkowski joined the party.

“You need some help?” Gronk joked.

This was met with plenty of laughs, including from Spicer, a well-known Patriots fan who respectfully declined the tight end’s help.

There are very few people who can get away with something like this. Gronk happens to be one of them.

