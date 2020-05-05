Sunday marks 50 years since Bobby Orr scored his famous flying goal on Mother’s Day to help lift the Boston Bruins to a Stanley Cup championship.

It’s still a goal frequently played around this time. And there’s even a statue outside of TD Garden with Orr mid-air.

We’ve all watched the replay, some of us even watched it live while others were in the building when Orr went airborne before being smothered by teammates and raising Lord Stanley. But what was it like to witness the goal in real time?

Allow then-coach Harry Sinden to explain:

“Fortunately, because I had a good look at it, I can actually recall it any time I want and I’ve recalled it a million times in my head,” he said during a call with the media Monday.

“My eyes turned to (Ed) Westfall, and he was the man responsible for covering Bobby who went in. … I didn’t know Bobby was going to score … and the next thing you know we are all out on the ice and hell broke loose.”

Things are a lot different now with the 2019-20 season on pause due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Bruins were atop the league standings with 100 points and making a strong push to head back to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.

