Major League Baseball owners reportedly are comfortable with starting the 2020 season in early July. Now, it’s up to the players.

Owners on Monday approved a plan to begin the COVID-19-delayed season around Fourth of July weekend, The Associated Press’ Ronald Blum reported, citing a source. A formal proposal soon will be made to the MLB Players Association.

If the players’ union accepts the proposal, spring training reportedly could start as soon as early June. Teams would play an 82-game regular season with no fans in the stands.

Additionally, the National League would implement the use of the designated hitter for the duration of the season, and a majority of games would be played within divisions, according to Blum. Interleague play would be limited to regional matchups (i.e., N.L. West vs. N.L. East).

BREAKING: Major League Baseball owners OK a proposal that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans.

Teams reportedly prefer to play in regular season ballparks but are willing to be flexible to the point of playing games at spring training facilities or neutral sites. As for the postseason, playoff fields in each league would expand from 10 to 14 by doubling the amount of wild cards.

The All-Star Game likely would be cancelled.

Blum cited owners’ desire to pay players percentages of their 2020 salaries — determined by revenue specific to this season — as a potential sticking point in negotiations.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images