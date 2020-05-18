Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Newman is back, and it doesn’t look like he’s missed a step.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver is lucky to be alive after a horrifying crash during the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17 sent him to the hospital with serious injuries. But Newman’s stay at Halifax Medical Center was surprisingly brief, with the 42-year-old walking out of the hospital under his own power two days later.

Just three races later, Newman returned to the track — and even had himself a decent outing.

Newman finished in 15th position at The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, and impressive feat for someone facing death just three months ago. At one point in the race, Newman placed as high as 10th position.

He did run into a bit of trouble, however, but managed to recover nicely.

What a comeback.

Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/USA TODAY Network Images