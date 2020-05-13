Jadeveon Clowney apparently is in no rush to sign the dotted line.

Clowney, one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, has been available on the open market for nearly two months now. This prolonged free agency shouldn’t be viewed as a slight to Clowney’s skill set, however. Teams currently are unable to meet with players in-person to due coronavirus-related restrictions, which creates quite an obstacle for a player in search of a lucrative deal.

As such, Clowney reportedly plans to remain patient in hopes that a hefty payday will come after he’s medically evaluated. According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, there’s a chance the 27-year-old could stay unsigned for a few more months.

“Last I heard Clowney wanted to wait perhaps as late as the summer before he signed somewhere,” Glazer wrote in his latest mailbag for The Athletic.”That may change but that’s the last I had heard. He’s in a similar situation to Newton where it actually may be smarter to wait until teams and their medical staffs can see the players first-hand to ensure they are healthy. If they are deemed fully healthy that helps their market.”

As for where Clowney eventually could land, a return to the Seattle Seahawks reportedly is “unlikely.” The Jets, meanwhile, have been suggested as a potential landing spot, and Clowney reportedly “loves” the idea of playing for New York.

