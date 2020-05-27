Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fenway Park is gearing up for its first event in a while.

With live sports and entertainment on pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an innovative idea will come to life on Jersey Street.

This Friday, iconic Boston band the Dropkick Murphys will host a concert at Fenway Park, but it’ll be done without fans. As a result, the band will perform in an empty stadium, with the show being streamed worldwide online. There also will be a virtual appearance by Bruce Springsteen during the show.

Though there won’t be fans at the park, Red Sox head groundskeeper Dave Mellor and his crew have made sure things are looking top notch. And with just a couple days remaining until the performance, this photo from Derek Gauger offers a first look at the field’s awesome design, which Mellor shared Tuesday on Instagram.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

