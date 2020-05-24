OK, somebody has to say it: Phil Mickelson is better at Twitter than he is at golf.

(And “Lefty” is pretty darn good at golf.)

Mickelson will team up with Tom Brady on Sunday to face Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Florida. Ahead of the event, Mickelson shared his keys to victory, or something.

“Today’s formula for victory is going to be c^2=B+HS=I&V,” Mickelson said in a video he tweeted Sunday afternoon.. “What does that mean? Well, ‘C-squared’ is coffee — not just any coffee with sugar and crap, no. It’s coffee for wellness with good stuff that gets your body to function right, your brain to function right. You couple that with calves and you have exponential performance. That equals ‘B’ plus ‘HS’ — which is ‘bombs’ and ‘hellacious seeds’ — which equals ‘I’ and ‘V’: intimidation and victory.

“And that is how Tom Brady and I are going to come home with yet again another belt from The Match. Let’s go.”

Here is today’s winning formula! pic.twitter.com/nVUo5JemVq — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2020

An exact science, truly.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images