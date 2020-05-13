Major League Baseball owners and the Players’ Association met Tuesday to discuss an array of things, but the economic proposal reportedly was not one of them.

It was reported Monday that owners had a proposal approved and were ready to present the MLBPA, but the league’s Players Association was not going to sign off on the revenue plan.

According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, both sides met for “several hours” Tuesday, but “MLB did not make its economic proposal. Conversations expected to remain fluid over the coming days.”

The main focus of the meeting, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, was the “health and safety” of everyone involved.

This week could prove to be big for both parties, especially with Arizona governor Doug Ducey announcing major league sports can resume in the state without fans beginning May 16.

