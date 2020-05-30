Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 MLB Draft is quickly approaching with the Boston Red Sox possessing the No. 17 overall pick in the first round.

While draft experts have published predictions for who the Red Sox could select, MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel published on ESPN on Friday three draftees who could be the “best fits” for Boston.

Those three players include highly-talented outfielder Garrett Mitchell, left-hander Garrett Crochet and right-hander Mick Abel.

Abel, an Oregon State commit, has been linked to Boston in mock drafts as he’s among the top prep pitchers in the draft. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Abel “looks like he’s warming up when he’s throwing 96 mph” and has an “incredibly high ceiling as he fills out and gets more innings under his belt,” according to Perfect Game.

Mitchell, a UCLA outfielder, has been linked to Boston in a mock draft by MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo. Mitchell batted .327 with six home runs and 81 RBIs in 477 at-bats. With speed being among his most sought after traits, Mitchell stole 28 bases in two-plus seasons with the Bruins.

Crochet, a University of Tennessee pitcher, is another prospect Mayo believed could interest Boston. Crochet has been praised for his high upside and potential. The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Crochet in the 34th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but he opted to join Tennessee instead. During his time with the Vols, he tallied a 10-9 record with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 132 innings.

The Red Sox currently have picks No. 17, 89, 118 and 148 in the 2020 MLB Draft, which will take place virtually on June 10 and 11.

