The Baltimore Ravens are among the favorites to win Super Bowl LV, with only the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs boasting better odds at the sportsbooks.

This makes sense. Not only are the Ravens coming off a 2019 season in which they went 14-2 before being upset by the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. They also have an extremely talented roster, headlined by reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

It’s even fair to suggest Baltimore is more loaded in 2020 after picking up some nice pieces this offseason, including defensive end Calais Campbell in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and standout running back J.K. Dobbins in the NFL draft.

Then, of course, there’s the schedule, which favors Baltimore, as well.

The Ravens have the NFL’s easiest schedule in 2020, based on their opponents’ 2019 winning percentage (.438; 112-144). Plus, they won’t be flying all over the country.

ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted Friday, one day after the NFL released its 2020 schedule, that the Ravens will travel less than any team in the NFL this season.

In fact, they’ll travel just 6,310 miles, the fewest by any NFL team over the past four seasons.

The Seahawks are scheduled to travel the most miles in the NFL this season at 29,203, followed by the Rams (26,104) and 49ers (25,507). The Ravens will travel just 6,310 miles in 2020, the fewest by any NFL team in the past four seasons. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 8, 2020

So, it’s not like the Ravens needed the deck stacked in their favor any more. But not having to deal with jet lag? That’s always a nice little advantage.

