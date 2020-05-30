Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manny Ramirez had plenty of big swings throughout his illustrious career, but arguably his biggest one came during Game 2 of the 2007 ALDS against the Los Angeles Angels.

Man-Ram took a pitch from Francisco Rodriguez deep into the Boston night for a three-run walk-off home run to give the Red Sox a 2-0 series lead during the team’s run for their second World Series title in four years.

Prior to the 2007 season, Ramirez was just 1-for-8 against K-Rod with four strikeouts. Former teammate David Ortiz revealed in an interview with Gradum Baseball hitting instruction school about the adjustment Ramirez made in his approach against Rodriguez before that home run.

Hear what Manny said in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Boston Red Sox