Joe Judge had been on the New England Patriots coaching staff since 2012, prior to accepting the New York Giants head coach position in January.

Mainly worked with special teams before adding wide receivers to his repertoire in 2019, Judge was at one point believed to be a replacement for current offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

But it seems as the Giants’ offense won’t have many similarities to that of the Patriots. Judge told reporters Tuesday that New York’s scheme will be “similarly based” on that of the Dallas Cowboys, the last stop for current offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Garrett, of course, is well-known for his time as the head coach in Dallas.

Interesting (to me) that #NYG HC Joe Judge said the offense is “not a carryover” in any way from what NYG ran last year. Said it will be “similarly based” off what Jason Garrett ran in Dallas. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) May 12, 2020

While Judge will have some offensive weapons to work with — running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones, tight end Evan Engram — it’ll take some work to get the Giants offense to improve dramatically after a season in which they ranked 23rd in yards and 19th in points.

