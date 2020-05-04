Opinions vary on where the current New England Patriots roster stands when stacked up against the rest of the NFL, but ESPN has made their case.

With free agency open for a month and a half and the NFL draft now behind us, we have a pretty good idea of what the 2020 Patriots are going to look like when training camp opens.

ESPN on Monday released its post-NFL draft power rankings, which came complete with an explanation of who benefitted most from their respective team’s draft performance.

For the Pats, who landed at No. 15, Jarrett Stidham was declared the team’s draft winner.

“When the Patriots passed on QB Jordan Love at No. 23, and then passed on every other quarterback for the rest of the draft, it further cleared the path for Stidham to elevate from QB2 to QB1,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Bill Belichick isn’t just going to hand him the job, though. Stidham still has to beat out veteran Brian Hoyer.”

Indeed, Stidham must be feeling pretty good right now. Not only did the Patriots pass on drafting a quarterback, but they’ve said no thanks to the slew of signal-callers to hit the open market in free agency — from Jameis Winston to Andy Dalton and Teddy Bridgewater. It doesn’t appear they even are kicking the tires on Cam Newton.

But Stidham is a relative unknown in the NFL, so it’s probably fair to have the Pats at 15th for now.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images