Skip Bayless declared after the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady this offseason that Tampa Bay would punch its ticket to Super Bowl LV, which conveniently is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium.

Bayless believes Brady’s bunch — which now includes Rob Gronkowski, who was traded to Tampa Bay by the New England Patriots on April 21 — will meet its match on football’s biggest stage, though, as he revealed Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” he’s picking the Baltimore Ravens to defeat the Bucs with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

“The Ravens were the best team (last season) and they won the offseason,” Bayless said. “I thought Dallas had a little better draft — Mel Kiper says that Baltimore had the best draft — but they also added Calais Campbell, a perfect pickup for them, a warrior later in his career looking for his ring. It’s beautiful, it’s right on time, he will be a force for them. And then all of a sudden, they land J.K. Dobbins (in the NFL draft). They led the league in rushing and they landed J.K. Dobbins on top of that. … The rich just got richer.”

.@RealSkipBayless gives his 2021 Super Bowl pick: "Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens should have won it all last year. And I believe they will win it all this coming year." RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/WOSsbuVklN — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 5, 2020

The Ravens posted an NFL-best 14-2 regular-season record in 2019 behind an MVP campaign from quarterback Lamar Jackson. But the Tennessee Titans shocked Baltimore in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs after upsetting Brady and New England in the wild-card round.

Bayless’ prediction for Super Bowl LV isn’t all that shocking, seeing as the Ravens are among the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season. Still, it’s interesting to hear his faith in Brady and the Bucs has its limits.

Of course, it’s worth noting the Bucs haven’t made the playoffs since 2007, so just reaching the Super Bowl would be a significant improvement.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images