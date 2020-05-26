Tom Brady is just like us.

Well, at least he was for a few hours this past Sunday in Hobe Sound, Fla.

Save for his impressive birdie shot on the par-5 seventh, Brady labored through 18 holes at Medalist Golf Club. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played a bit better over the back nine, but his rough overall showing paved the way for Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning to win the second installment of The Match.

Pat McAfee, like many others, enjoyed seeing Brady struggle on the links. Not because he has anything against the six-time Super Bowl champion, but rather it painted TB12 in a light most haven’t seen.

“…After Tom Brady has a terrible, terrible, despicable golf round there early, he became relatable to me. He was no longer this alien,” McAfee said Monday on the “Pat McAfee Show.” “Like, I think if Tom Brady goes out there and just slices and dices that entire course and maybe he plays how he plays when he retires some day — because like he said, ‘I’m still trying to win Super Bowls,’ — I think people would still hate him. I think I like Tom Brady a lot more after yesterday. I think listening to him kind of give and take with Chuck (Charles Barkley) and then his PG13 things he was doing to Matt Cassel, I think Tom Brady yesterday was made to look like a human in the situation he was in.”

Brady certainly did roll with the punches, even making jokes about his embarrassing pants-splitting moment. So as it turns out, the 42-year-old wasn’t kidding when he said warm weather Tom lets loose.

