Tom Brady finally has taken the field with some of his new teammates.

With COVID-19 restrictions reduced across parts of Florida, Brady and other Buccaneers players worked out at Tampa’s Berkeley Preparatory School on Tuesday, according to Tampa Bay Times reporters Rick Stroud and Joey Knight. The session began just before 7 a.m. ET.

Times photographer Chris Urso captured photos of Brady taking the field and made one available both at the top of an article and in the tweet promoting the story.

Here’s your first look at Brady wearing Bucs gear:

Tom Brady, Bucs players take the field at Tampa’s Berkeley Prep: exclusive photos https://t.co/fscRho0c2H — Chris Urso (@TB_TimesCurso) May 19, 2020

(You can click here to see more photos from the workout session, including one of Brady wearing a Bucs helmet.)

Yeah, that’s pretty weird.

Brady surely relished the opportunity to work with his new teammates, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for him to build on-field relationships with Bucs players.

UPDATE (12:50 p.m. ET): For those wondering, the NFL has no issue with the informal workout.

The NFL says Tom Brady's workouts with his new #Bucs teammates at a local high school are permitted: "Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, including the NFLPA." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 19, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images