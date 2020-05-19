Tom Brady finally has taken the field with some of his new teammates.

With COVID-19 restrictions reduced across parts of Florida, Brady and other Buccaneers players worked out at Tampa’s Berkeley Preparatory School on Tuesday, according to Tampa Bay Times reporters Rick Stroud and Joey Knight. The session began just before 7 a.m. ET.

Times photographer Chris Urso captured photos of Brady taking the field and made one available both at the top of an article and in the tweet promoting the story.

Here’s your first look at Brady wearing Bucs gear:

(You can click here to see more photos from the workout session, including one of Brady wearing a Bucs helmet.)

Yeah, that’s pretty weird.

Brady surely relished the opportunity to work with his new teammates, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for him to build on-field relationships with Bucs players.

UPDATE (12:50 p.m. ET): For those wondering, the NFL has no issue with the informal workout.

