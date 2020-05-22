Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Berlin won’t be only Germany’s capital city Friday. It will be the center of soccer’s universe for two hours.

Hertha BSC will host Union Berlin at an empty Olympiastadion in a Bundesliga Round 27 game. The Berlin-based clubs will face off in a German league game for just the second time, with 11th place Hertha keen to maintain its one-point lead over 10th place Union Berlin and keep its crosstown foe from leapfrogging it in the Bundesliga standings.

Union Berlin, which is competing in the Bundesliga for the first time in its history, beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 on Nov. 2 in their first meeting of this season.

When: Friday, May 22, at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS2; FOX Deportes

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

