Editor’s note: Starting April 14, NESN.com will give its readers an inside look into what our on-air talent is during this time while the sports world is on pause. See what everyone is binge-watching and doing to stay busy. See what everyone is up to by clicking here.

With gyms and fitness centers closed due to the ongoing coronavirus, it’s forced many to get creative with how they stay active.

NESN’s on-air talent has had to do the same, and they explained some of what exercises they’ve included throughout the last two months.

While some have tied up their running shoes, others have incorporated some in-home workouts — even using laundry detergent as weights.

Check out the new “Home With NESN” segment above!