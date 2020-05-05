Editor’s note: Starting April 14, NESN.com will give its readers an inside look into what our on-air talent is up to during this time while the sports world is on pause. See what everyone is binge-watching, stocking up on and doing to keep busy in our new “Home With NESN” series. You can catch up on every episode by clicking here.

There’s been a lot of great games over the years that instantly come to mind that you could re-watch time and time again.

There have been four World Series championships the Boston Red Sox celebrated, along with a plethora of Super Bowl’s, a Stanley Cup and am NBA title. But sometimes it’s the Game 7’s or other playoff games that stick with you that helped the team get to the coveted championship.

Our on-air talent was asked to name which classic game they’d want to re-watch, and some of their answers certainly bring back some memories. Check it out in the video above!