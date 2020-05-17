Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Miles Bridges may have taken the long-standing bait from one of the NBA’s best-ever trash talkers.

The Charlotte Hornets forward responded to a five-year-old comment from his owner, NBA legend Michael Jordan, back when Jordan said he was “pretty sure” he could beat players on his team in a game of 1-on-1. Jordan did, as you may recall, throw in a jab by adding he didn’t want to beat them and “demolish their confidence.”

Bridges seemingly hopes the 2015 invitation is still open. The 22-year-old responded to the resurfaced tweet with one of his own, saying “Let’s get it then” in regards to the matchup.

Let’s get it then https://t.co/7MbAOAFhSL — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) May 17, 2020

The 2018 first-round pick Bridges is among the most promising of Hornets playing for Jordan. The Michigan State product was in the midst of a respectable sophomore season while averaging 13.0 points in 65 games (64 starts).

Jordan, of course, has been in the news throughout much of the last few months due to ESPN’s “The Last Dance” series showcasing Jordan and his 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

The 10th and final episode will take place tonight at 10 p.m. ET following episode 9.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images