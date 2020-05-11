Over the years, Tuukka Rask has gotten used to being firmly under the proverbial microscope.

A highly-touted goaltending prospect coming up in the late 2000s, he’s by and large lived up to the hype. But between the sheer volume of media plus the passion of the fanbase, Boston has proven it can be a tough town to play in. And few know that quite like the Bruins netminder.

Rask often has been on the receiving end of criticism, and during a conference call with the media Monday, he explained how he feels about the amount of criticism he’s gotten.

“It’s something that – I think I’ve said a thousand times previously – it comes with the territory in a town like this that people love their sports. It doesn’t’ matter if it’s basketball, baseball, hockey or football, there’s always the fans out there who want to see you win and succeed, but they have their right to criticize you,” Rask said. “And I’ve accepted the fact that my job is what it is and sometimes people praise you and sometimes they don’t. I haven’t put too much thought into that while I’ve been playing, but it’s just something that, like I said, comes with the territory and I just try to do my job as good as I can every night to give us a chance to win. And then what comes with that, it comes.

“But maybe in the future after I retire and look back you kind of appreciate yourself more, see what you did, and obviously this city is known for winning championships, and your success is measured by winning championships. I’ve gotten to the finals with the team twice as a playing goalie, didn’t win, but I think it’s still a great accomplishment to reach that point to go to the finals. Obviously would be nice to be known as a champion from those years, but it didn’t happen and we just have to live with that. And I think I’ve played a good career so far and hopefully there’s some more years left and maybe even a championship in the future and hopefully I can improve my play as well.”

For as long as Rask plays, he’s going to face criticism. Not only is it part of the job as a professional athlete generally, but also as an NHL goaltender and athlete in Boston specifically.

