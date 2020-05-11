Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While the 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone, the 2021 NFL Draft is full steam ahead.

And while last month’s draft saw three quarterbacks selected in the top 6 picks, it actually may have less high-end talent like that of the 2021 class.

Well, at least according to Mike Renner, who ranked the top signal-callers in an article published to ESPN on Monday. Renner combined quarterbacks from both the 2020 and 2021 drafts, and here’s how he graded the top 10 prospects from the two classes:

Trevor Lawrence — 2021, Clemson Joe Burrow — 2020, No. 1 overall pick by Cincinnati Bengals Justin Fields — 2021, Ohio State Tua Tagovailoa — 2020, No. 5 overall pick by Miami Dolphins Trey Lance — 2021, North Dakota State Justin Herbert — 2020, No. 6 overall pick by Los Angeles Chargers Jalen Hurts — 2020, second-round pick by Philadelphia Eagles Jake Fromm — 2020, fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills Jordan Love — 2020, No. 23 overall pick by Green Bay Packers Brock Purdy — 2021, Iowa State

For some NFL teams who may be looking for their next franchise quarterbacks, perhaps like the New England Patriots, the upcoming class of quarterbacks seems to have a vast amount of potential.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images