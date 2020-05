Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The offseason is officially in quiet period, but there is still plenty of football to talk about.

In this episode of the NESN Patriots Podcast, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox talk about the trailer for the upcoming Tom Brady documentary, analyze Patrick Chung’s contract extension, examine the Patriots’ offense for 2020 and take a look at some of the most intriguing rookie free agents on the team.