Antonio Brown, talented yet troubled, still does not have a team to call home for the upcoming 2020 NFL season. But one insider believes that could change.

There were reports that Russell Wilson “would love” if the Seattle Seahawks signed the wide receiver, but nothing further came of those rumors.

Brown also has sexual assault charges against him and potentially could be facing a lengthy suspension should he get signed to a deal. So there certainly would be some risk in signing the 31-year-old.

Ian Rapoport, though, doesn’t think that’ll stop a team from taking a chance on Brown.

“Probably at some point,” Rapoport said on “The Zach Gelb Show”. “Now, there’s some things that need to happen. We still need to figure out if he’s going to be suspended. I think that will be one thing. We don’t know because remember he’s got allegations of sexual assault and rape — civil allegations — but allegations, nonetheless. He’s got some serious things he’s kind of dealing with right now. So much so that I remember a couple of months ago (NFL commissioner) Roger Goodell had said very publicly that he hopes he gets some help rather than talk about the possible punishments. So there’s things that need to be sorted out before he gets on the field.”

Brown’s last team was the New England Patriots. He spent 11 total day with the organization before being released in September.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images