Who wants a multi-part documentary on the 2009 New York Yankees?

No one, apparently.

Sunday night featured another episode of the wildly popular “Last Dance” documentary, which chronicles the glory days of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

After the episode finished, Sports Illustrated’s Yankees-specific site published a story asking whether ESPN’s next move should be a similar documentary on the 2009 Yankees — which featured the likes of Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada.

You know, fan favorites around the sport that most certainly carry the same clout as Jordan.

So, as you might suspect, It was met with near-universal derision.

I’d rather drink bleach — Sammy James🔺 (@SammyJSammyJ) May 4, 2020

It would be boring — Billy (@sirwilliam72003) May 4, 2020

3 angle slow mo of Jeter hitting a single to right — ccc (@2campkc) May 4, 2020

Before I saw your response, my thought was "meh." — Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) May 4, 2020

Finally, something people on Twitter can agree on.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images